- Champions League draws has been concluded with 32 teams set to compete for the ultimate prize

- Spurs were handed tricky opposition as Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have not too hard groups

- Fans have however expressed themselves as the European season gets underway next month

Premier League giants Liverpool have been drawn in Group E along side Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk for this season Champions League campaign.

The Merseyside outfit beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the title last season, having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid the previous term.

And they remain one of the favourites to win the title at the end of the current season mid next year, but must be wary of Carlo Ancelotti's side at the group stage.

Last season's finalist Tottenham Hotspur have Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade to contend with if they must make it out of Group B.

It would be recalled that Spurs against all odds reach their first final in the UEFA organised championships but failed to conquer their fellow EPL side in Madrid on June 1.

They will however be hoping they can better the feat they achieved even without signing any player before the commencement of the 2018-19 season.

Barcelona have been drawn up with Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Praha in Group F, while Juventus will again battle Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Meanwhile, some football fans have taken to social media to react to the draws and how it might possibly affect their teams when the competition kicks off proper next month.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that UCL Draws took place in Monaco ahead of the 2019-20 season as teams were put in their respective groups ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will have a replay of the quarter final of last season in Group D while Barcelona will lock horns with Inter Milan and Dortmund.

Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg, and Genk in Group C but Man City will contest against Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dino Zagreb.

