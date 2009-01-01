Home | News | General | Just in: Police IG Adamu orders deployment of helicopters across Nigerian cities, surveillance of worship centres

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has has ordered the deployment of aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the south west and north west parts of the country.

In a short statement by the Force headquarters, the IGP also appealed to Nigerians not to panic over of the new directive.

“While the police air-wing operational base in Abuja caters for Abuja - Kaduna highways as well as the adjoining states in the north west and north central, the new base in Ondo state will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the south west,” the statement said.

In a related development, Adamu directed commissioners of police across the country to pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres in the country.

A statement by Frank Mba, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), announced the decision in a statement in Abuja, saying the directive followed the murder of Rev Fr David Tanko by unknown persons in the early hours of Thursday, August 29.

According to Mba, the priest was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner at Kpankufu village along Wukari road in Taraba on his way to Kofai Amadu village.

The force spokesperson quoted the IGP as giving marching orders to the commissioner of police in charge of Taraba command to fish out the killers.

Adamu further directed the deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the police command in Taraba to aid investigations into the incident.

The statement said the IGP had expressed deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country.

While condoling with the Catholic family in Nigeria over the incident, he urged the people to be calm.

