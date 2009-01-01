Home | News | General | Breaking: Governor Bello wins Kogi APC gov primary

- Governor Yahaya Bello has won APC governorship ticket to contest the election for second term

- INEC is conducting governorship election in the state on November 16

- Bello polled 3,596 votes cast by the delegates during the primary

Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday, August 29, emerged the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi for the November 16, governorship election in the state.

The Nation reports that he won the party's primary with 3,127 out of 3,596 votes cast by the delegates.

Legit.ng gathered that a total of 3,596 delegates out of 3,838, were accredited for the primary.

It was learnt that ten aspirants were cleared by the APC national working committee to contest in the election.

As the results were being awaited, Justice Abdul Awulu, the vacation judge sitting in a high court in Lokoja, on Thursday, August 29, dismissed an ex parte application to stop the governorship primaries of the APC in the state.

Ruling in the application filed by Mustapha Audu, a governorship aspirant, Justice Awulu, held that the court cannot stop the primaries by order.

The aspirant filed an ex parte application before the vacation judge “pursuant to section 6(6)a and (b) of the 1999 constitution and Order 11 rule 7, sub 1 & 2 of the Kogi (Civil Procedure) 5 rules 2006.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that one of the aspirants of the APC for the governorship election in state, Mustapha Audu, threatened to drag the party to court after being disqualified by the screening panel headed by Hope Uzodinma.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was reported that Mustapha who is one of the sons of the former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, said he was disqualified based on how his name was spelt on his secondary school certificate.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Dino Melaye best candidate for PDP win in Kogi guber election - Primate Ayodele| - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...