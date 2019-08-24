Home | News | General | Bride recounts how her husband lied about his tribe just to win her heart

Every person has their own preference of the kind of people they want as partners to spend the rest of their lives with, but for many, fate always pulls a first one on them.

When a Ugandan woman, Fortunate Arinda, sat in groups with her same tribe friends (Banyankole), about four years ago, she was very verbal about never marrying a Muganda man.

The famous tales of how Baganda men treat a lady in the old fashioned way; expecting her to be courteous all the time, kneel for them and address them by ‘Ssebo’ had not escaped her ears.

While narrating her wedding journey to Ugandan magazine, My Wedding, the girl from the Land of Milk said she was simply not going to have that.

Ronald Katunda, a new guy in the church choir at University Christian Fellowship (UCF), probably like everyone else had heard about this secret proclamation from the beautiful choir songbird.

So when he approached her, he was not going to be a Muganda, no, he was going to be a Japadhola man, a safe bet, I must say, and fast forward, the two became friends then love birds.

“By the time he confessed he was a Muganda, I had seen a caring, God-fearing, trustworthy and hardworking man. Nothing like the stereotypes say,” Fortunate declared with a smile.

After the transition from friendship to dating partners, the couple only spent a few months together before Ronald went off to South Korea on an academic scholarship.

After a two year study period, Ronald came home but what would have been the end of their long-distance relationship became a start of yet another separation.

He got another opportunity to study.

“I wanted to study but knew I had a person with whom I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. Fortunate is a family person, she is beautiful, God-fearing and constructive,” he said .

After going back, he made a trip back to the country to make the first visit to Fortunate’s home for an introduction ceremony known in Uganda as kukyala.

The introduction and wedding were just a week apart and Ronald could only be in the country a week the kukyala event.

Lucky for him, he had a strong family base but being Baganda, they hoped to fulfill things the Kiganda way, which frustrated Ronald a bit, knowing they had to follow the Ankole traditions.

One lesson the couple wants people to take is that commitment is the key to any relationship even amidst a long-distance relationship and the struggles that come with it.

Fortunate and Ronald reveal they basked in the comfort of knowing that they were done choosing when they got each other.

This, they say was the foundation on which they held on through challenges and made their relationship work.

For many people, entering the union of marriage is a pretty important decision that involves deep thinking and planning. For some people, the wedding day is often considered one of their best moment, the same however could not be said for this bride who walked out on her own wedding.

The outdoor wedding which took place on August 24, 2019, left the groom, her father and their guests in complete shock after the bride walked out of her own wedding ceremony.

