Amaechi reveals Buhari's plan to launch solar-powered vehicles

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, on Thursday, August 29, declared federal government’s plan to introduce solar-powered vehicles as well as vehicles capable of driving on water.

Vanguard reports that the minister said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given a nod of approval of checkmating emissions from vehicles in the country owing to the resultant health implication for the people.

Legit.ng gathered that Amaechi who was represented by the director, mass transit and road transport in the ministry, Anthonia Ekpa, at the 9th quadrennial delegates conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), added that the ministry would stop at nothing to implement government’s directive on the reduction of pollutants across the country.

He said: “Government has given the ministry of transportation a mandate to deliver on emission control, the reduction of a pollutant from vehicles and we are beginning that immediately.

“The federal ministry of transportation has introduced in the 2018/2019 budget what we called the solar-powered vehicles and this is coming to you. We have also introduced vehicles that can drive on water and land."

Declaring the conference open, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, lauded the union for their contribution to the success of the 2019 election even as he tasked the new leadership to build on the successes of its predecessor.

Represented by the minister of state for labour and employment, Senator Tayo Alaosuadura, the SGF told the union that the federal was putting in place, policies and programmes aimed at ensuring road safety at all times.

“As pioneers in transport unionism, it is heartwarming to know that your union has so far followed a healthy part in changing its leadership at all levels without rancour.

"I wish to also acknowledge the enormous contribution of NURTW to our national development especially in providing employment to our teeming youths, sensitising commercial drivers on safety and organizing other vehicular activities in our motor parks across the country," he said.

On his part, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, commended the leadership of the union for their sense of togetherness, adding that in the past few years, the union has been contributing meaningfully to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Ben Bruce said he gave directive to a company that all new vehicles to be purchased on behalf of Silverbird group should be electric vehicles.

