Jaywon says some Nigerian men become gay out of hunger and poverty

Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has taken to social media to share his two cents on the prevalence of gay people in the country and his analysis on the issue is pretty interesting.

While many people are of the opinion that some people are naturally born that gay, others however believe there are people who claim to be gay in order to gain certain benefits.

One of such people is Nigerian singer, Jaywon who got social media users talking after he took to his Instastory to share his opinion on gay people.

The singer who accepted the possibility of some people being born gay, stated that some people are only gay as a result of poverty and hunger.

Still on gay people and those rumoured to be, Legit.ng had earlier reported the news of how Director-General of of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, condemned Bobrisky's way of life, stating that he is a national disgrace who would be dealt with if caught on the streets.

Following his remarks, Bobrisky took to his Instagram account to send a subtle message across to Runsewe, daring him to follow through with his threats and see how much clout he (Bobrisky) really has.

