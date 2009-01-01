Home | News | General | Just in: Excitement as FG plans to employ 40,000 new policemen - IGP Adamu gives details

The Nigeria Police Force will get 40,000 new recruits into the security body to aid community policing across the country, the agency’s boss, Mohammed Adamu, has said.

Adamu said on Thursday, August 29, in Enugu during the launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), that the new constables to be recruited would work in communities in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

“Each of the 774 council areas in the country will have a minimum of 50 constables to strengthen security at the local levels.

“It will also involve engaging community-based organisations, groups and institutions to see that it works for the betterment of all,” Adamu said.

Vanguard reports that Adamu, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police, Zone 9, Baba Tijini, said the POCACOV is in line with community policing agenda of the federal government.

According to him, community policing should involve all stakeholders so as to meet its goal of crime reduction in Nigeria.

Interesting opportunities available on the NPower portal

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I want all Nigerians to key into this programme for the overall reduction of crime in all our communities in the country.

“We want to engage and work together with local citizens to easily identify security threats and proffer local solutions to them,” he added.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police in Katsina recently said its men have rescued 10 out the 15 women kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Tuesday, August 26, in Wurma village, Kurfi local government area of the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Sowore: I'll join the street march if it holds again - 70-yr-old fufu seller | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...