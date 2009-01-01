Home | News | General | Breaking: 2 months after inauguration, Bauchi lawmaker loses National Assembly seat

A member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi state, Abdulkadir Umar Sarki, has lost his seat at the green chambers following a ruling by the National Assembly election petition tribunal.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the tribunal, which sat in Bauchi nullified the election of Sarki, a member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) representing Katagum federal constituency of the state.

“In a unanimous judgment, the three-man panel led by the tribunal chairman, Hon Justice Bello M Tukur, nullified the election of the member on grounds that the elections held earlier this year ought to have been declared inconclusive.

“The tribunal further ordered a rerun election and withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to the member earlier returned by INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) as winner,” the report said.

Abdulkarim A Ibrahim, who is the counsel to the petitioner, Ibrahim Mohammed Baba of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said he was satisfied with the ruling adding that it is a victory for democratic principles.

Baba had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Sarki as the winner of the election.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an election petition tribunal sitting in Benue state recently sacked David Ogewu, a member of the House of Representatives for Oju/Obi constituency.

The tribunal also ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ogewu, a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

