Home | News | General | Presidency makes crucial statement on Buhari's Next Level administration

- Presidency has urged Nigerians to believe in President Buhari's Next Level agenda

- The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made the plea on Thursday, August 29, in Abuja

- Mohammed said the country would witness rapid development in Buhari's second term

The federal government has assured Nigerians that the “Next Level’’ administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would witness a faster pace of infrastructure development.

Vanguard reports that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance on Thursday, August 29, in Abuja, at the 9th quadrennial conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Legit.ng gathered that he said a lot of ongoing projects would be delivered and put to use for the comfort of Nigerians, adding that the government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure.

He said: “As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the Buhari administration. As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Leave CBN alone - Moghalu tells Buhari over directive on food importation

“The setting up of the 650 million dollar presidential infrastructure fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, East-West road, Abuja-Kano expressway and the Mambilla Hydro-electric project. There is no better demonstration of President Buhari’s commitment to deliver on critical infrastructure across the country."

The minister also called on NURTW to support the government as it evolved innovative measures to tackle the challenge of insecurity on the roads.

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, also said the president had directed that priority be given to the sector in the economic recovery and growth plan of his administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government called on the NURTW for support in fighting insecurity particularly on the highways.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...