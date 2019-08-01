Home | News | General | Lionel Messi wins Champions League Forward of the Season

Lionel Messi has won the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Messi

The 32-year-old Argentinian had another dazzling season in Europe’s top club competition, finishing as the UEFA Champions League’s 12-goal top scorer even though Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Liverpool.

Forward of the Season top ten

1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 285 points

2 Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 109 points

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 91 points

4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 83 points

5 Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 35 points

6 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 15 points

7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 10 points

8= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 9 points

8= Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 9 points

10 Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 6 points

Source: uefa.com

VANGUARD

