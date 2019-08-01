Lionel Messi wins Champions League Forward of the Season
- 11 hours 38 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Lionel Messi has won the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.
The 32-year-old Argentinian had another dazzling season in Europe’s top club competition, finishing as the UEFA Champions League’s 12-goal top scorer even though Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Liverpool.
READ ALSO: Sturridge: Ex-Liverpool striker signs for Trabzonspor
Forward of the Season top ten
Watch all Messi’s 2018/19 Champions League goals
1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 285 points
2 Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 109 points
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 91 points
4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 83 points
5 Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 35 points
6 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 15 points
7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 10 points
8= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 9 points
8= Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 9 points
10 Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 6 points
Source: uefa.com
VANGUARD
Related
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles