Insecurity: Enough of the bloodshed - Northern governor takes matters into his hands, to meet with bandits at their hideouts

- Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has directed that a meeting be arranged between him and suspected bandits at their hideouts

- The governor said he is fully prepared and ready to personally go anywhere to meet with anyone for dialogue on how to stamp out bandit attacks in the state

- Masari insisted that anyone who has a hand in the bloodbath must account for it, sooner or later

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has directed the secretary to the state government, Mustapha Inuwa, to arrange a meeting for him and security chiefs with suspected bandits at their hideouts for dialogue, to ensure peace returned in the state.

The director general on media and publicity, Abdu Labaran, made this known in a statement on Thursday, August 29 in Katsina, NAN reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he said that the decision was taken at an extraordinary security meeting, held on Wednesday, August 28 in Katsina.

Labaran said those in attendance were Masari, his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, speaker, State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa Maigari and secretary to the government of the state, Mustapha Inuwa.

Others were caretaker committee chairmen of the frontline local government areas of the state, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, security chiefs and representatives of herdsmen.

He said the governor convened the meeting to afford stakeholders the opportunity to give their contributions toward finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Masari declared that the spate of wanton bloodshed was enough, and that the state of insecurity must be reversed in Katsina without further delay.

“I am fully prepared and ready to personally go to anywhere to meet with anybody for dialogue on how to stamp out bandit attacks in the state,” he said.

The governor threatened to take necessary measures to end banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling, even if the plan didn’t work.

Masari said: “People should realise that once there is wanton bloodshed, there won’t be peace in that society.

“It is the duty of all of us to contribute to bringing an end to this state of insecurity.

“Make no mistake about it, anybody who has a hand in the bloodbath must account for it, sooner or later.

“Those who have information but decide to keep quiet are themselves guilty of the same crime.”

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Aminu Masari said he and his colleagues in the north-west zone were working towards amnesty for bandits in the sub-region.

Masari noted that the zone was one of the worst hit by killings and insecurity perpetrated by armed bandits and that the area needed peace urgently.

Speaking with journalists in Katsina, Masari said a united approach was necessary to end banditry in the zone.

He said apart from amnesty, he was working with the governors to establish an opportunity for dialogue with the armed bandits.

