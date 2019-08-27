What to expect after the launch of WoW Classic
For the lovers of video games, the arrival of WoW Classic is perhaps one of the most exciting news of 2019. After a long period of anxiety and anticipation among video game fans, World of Warcraft comes back to rekindle the insatiable appetite to play a game which keeps a majority of the fans awake till late into the night.
Since its release back in 2004, the online game has dramatically developed and changed over time. Therefore, as it gets launched, WoW Classic gifts Blizzard Entertainment an opportunity to re-write history with another World of War experience.
World of Warcraft Classic
At BlizzCon 2017, Blizzard Entertainment made it public that it was working on WoW Classic. The move was ignited by numerous players who had initially requested that the game developer revives the original version of the game known as Classic or Vanilla World of War.
It is incredible to imagine that after about 15 years, World of Warcraft has maintained its fanbase. This is unheard of in the online gaming world, considering that the game demands a subscription before one plays it. After all this time exploring wildernesses, wonders and waste, it is difficult to think of a gaming landscape without the all-conquering multiplayer RPG of Blizzard Entertainment in it.
What is the video game like?
World of Warcraft Classic is a separate server option that rolls the game back to something closely resembling its launch state. While WoW Classic is not identical to the original version, it is expected that most features will be replicated from the first game. According to BBC, Blizzard revealed that some gamers who were lucky to receive early access mistakenly thought the inclusion of original features were errors.
That said, World of Warcraft Classic has 26 realms. Here is the list of the servers with the coolest names.
- Normal - Ashkandi, Atiesh, Mankrik, Myzrael, Old Blanchy, Pagle, Westfall
- RP - Bloodsail Buccaneers
- RP-PVP - Deviate Delight, Grobbulu
- PVP - Bigglesworth, Smolderweb, Stalagg, Sulfuras, Thalnos, Whitemane, Blaumeux, Kirtonos, Faerlina, Fairbanks, Herod, Incendius, Kromcrush, Kurinnaxx, Rattlegore, Skeram
To maintain server stability, WoW Classic will use Layering (a new technology). The technology is similar to Sharding. However, where Sharding transfers players off into a new instance of that zone, Layering will spin up new copies of the entire world and fill each one up as players log in. Layering is temporary and will be removed in phase2.
The video game was launched on August 27, 2019. Before the release date, Blizzard had been receiving questions from fans and stated explicitly that WoW Classic might be followed by even more vintage content.
When asked whether it planned to release older WoW expansions like The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King, Blizzard said that it had done much of the work that it considers hard. It said that bringing back 1.12 was tough but proceeding to The Burning Crusade would be much easier for them.
Lastly, Blizzard said that it shall closely follow the WoW Classic community to predict the next step should there be any need for the next step.
Below is the likely road map that fans could look forward to.
- Phase 1: (Classic Launch): Molten Core, Onyxia, Maraudon
- Phase 2: Dire Maul, Azuregos, Kazzak
- Phase 3: Blackwing Lair, Darkmoon Faire, Darkmoon deck drops begin
- Phase 4: Zul'Gurub, Green Dragons
- Phase 5: Ahn'Qiraj War Effort begins, Ahn'Qiraj raids open when the war effort dictates, Dungeon loot reconfiguration (Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes)
- Phase 6: Naxxramas, Scourge Invasion
How much does it cost?
The price of World of Warcraft Classic is the price of a WoW subscription. If you have already subscribed, WoW Classic will be included in the price of the subscription. In case you aren't an active player, you will have to sign up and pay $15 per month to play it.
WoW Classic has been making news for so many reasons. If it was not about its release date, it was about the difference from the original versions and many more. Now that the game is here, gamers can have access to it and identify what new features the game holds.
