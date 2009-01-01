Tragedy in Zamfara as 2 die in governor’s convoy accident
- An accident involving the convoy of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has claimed the lives of two police personnel attached to him
- The deceased had escorted the governor to Abuja on a five day official trip and the accident occurred on their way back
- The governor has condoled with the families of the deceased and said the state government would pay all medical bill of those hospitalized
An accident involving the convoy of the Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has claimed the lives of two police personnel attached to the governor.
Yusuf Idris, the director-general on press affairs to the governor, confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, August 29 in Gusau.
Legit.ng gathers that Idris said the accident occurred along Funtua/Gusau road around 6pm on Thursday. He said police inspector, Aminu Usman and Sgt Nura Mohammed lost their lives instantly at the scene of the accident.
He narrated that the deceased had escorted the governor to Abuja on a five day official trip. Idris said that while they were returning with the governor, one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down in Zaria, Kaduna state.
“The two policemen were among the seven persons left behind to oversee the repairs of the broken down vehicle before coming to Gusau.
“About two hours later, however, the sad news was brought to the governor that those left behind were involved in the crash while driving in a heavy downpour and that the two policemen had died.
“Amidst tears, the governor directed the evacuation of the wounded persons from Funtua General Hospital where they were receiving treatment to a referral hospital for better care under the supervision of the governor’s personal physician.
The doctor was also directed to update the governor on the progress of the treatment,” Idris stated.
He further explained that while one of the victims escaped the accident unhurt, the remaining four sustained varying degree of injuries.
Idris said the governor had condoled with the families of the deceased and said the state government would pay all medical bill of those hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Bello Matawalle denied that his motorcade was attacked by suspected bandits.
However, eyewitness had earlier said Matawalle's motorcade, was on Sunday, June 2, attacked by suspected bandits who reportedly opened fire on the motorcade.
Witnesses said the governor was on his way to condole with victims of a previous attack on a community in Gusau local government area of the state.
