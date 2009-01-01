Home | News | General | Presidency, Kingsley Moghalu clash over Buhari’s non-invitation to G7 meeting

- The presidency slams Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for criticising Muhammadu Buhari over his non-invitation by the G7

- Moghalu accuses the government of moving the country backwards and heavily depending on foreign aids even when it has wealth

- The presidency, however, calls Moghalu ignorant while enlightening the latter that the G7 decides what country to invite at certain periods

The presidency, late Thursday, August 29, clashed with the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, over the latter’s commenting on Muhammadu Buhari.

Moghalu had lamented that President Buhari was not invited to the G7 summit whereas smaller African economies like Rwanda was honoured with invitation.

“It is sad that President Muhammadiu Buhari of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited to the G7 summit in France but Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were. Our country should be at the table, not on the menu! Obasanjo, like him or not, was at the table.

“South is a member of the G20 world economies. Nigeria is not. Why? That Nigeria’s standing in the world has declined over the past decade is incontestable, with practical implications for us here at home, and is also a reflection of our domestic weakness,” Moghalu said in a series of tweets.

He added that Ghana was currently “eating our cake in West Africa” as it is getting more foreign investment than Nigeria.

He recalled that former US president, Barack Obama, visited Ghana and refused to reach Nigeria.

While asking Nigeria to face the fact of its decline instead of picking puerile arguments, he further said he did not believe the reliance on foreign aid for a country as potentially wealthy as Nigeria is an ‘achievement’.

“Few countries, if any, were fundamentally developed by foreign aid. Development is an internal process in every society. Temporary support in humanitarian disaster, OK, but Nigeria shouldn’t be relying heavily on ‘aid’ for our problems in the north east,” he said.

In reaction, however, the presidency, through Garba Shehu, its spokesperson, called Moghalu either ignorant or playing petty politics.

The statement said the non-invitation of President Buhari to witness the G7 meeting in 2019 neither meant Nigeria was snubbed or diminished in status as the biggest economy in Africa.

“It seems no one clarified to the one-time presidential candidate how the G7 secretariat works. If they invite a country with an economy the size of Niger state, not Kano’s, not even Lagos’s does it call for Dr Moghalu’s lamentation?" He queried.

While noting that the G7 determines which country to invite each time, he added: “Buhari didn’t go to Europe. Europe came to him in Japan, where the EU had him sign an MOU for 50 million Euro in support to the country’s devastated north east.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency recently declared that no alleged threat from any quarters would distract President Buhari from his assignment at the ongoing 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

