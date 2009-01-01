Home | News | General | 22m barrels of crude oil lost in the last 6 months - Governor Obaseki raises alarm

- Governor Godwin Obaseki of Imo state laments the high rate of crude oil theft between January and June, 2019

- Obaeski, who chairs the ad-hoc committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) on crude oil theft, wants stakeholders to brace up to the challenge

- A report had revealed a 77% rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism across a network of pipeline infrastructure from 60 points to 106

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has said Nigeria has lost about 22 million barrels of crude oil production to theft between January and June, 2019.

A statement by Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), quoted Obaseki as saying this in Abuja on Thursday, August 29.

According to Obaseki, if nothing is done to curtail the ugly trend, the figure could double by the end of 2019.

The governor, who doubles as chairman of the ad-hoc committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) on crude oil theft, was said to have spoken at a stakeholders meeting held at the NNPC towers .

Leave CBN alone - Moghalu tells Buhari over directive on food importation

The statement quoted him as saying the menace of oil theft and pipeline vandalism are beginning to pose a threat to the national economy.

He urged stakeholders in the sector to join forces and work toward eradicating the menace of crude oil theft, which, according him, is currently on upward swing in the country.

The NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for June had reportedly revealed a staggering 77% rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism across its network of pipeline infrastructure.

The report said 106 pipeline points were breached, representing an alarming increase from the 60 points vandalised in May 2019.

The statement said the meeting with Obaseki had the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, and representatives of the governors of Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

Representatives of the police, navy, Army, civil defence, the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and some indigenous operators were also in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng earlier reported that the nominations of President Muhammadu Buhari for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were recently discredited by governors from the region who believe that the adopted method of appointments was not wholesome.

The governors are at variance with the fact that Rivers, a top oil-producing state in the country, was not represented in the board of the NDDC.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Aregbesola resumes, says he has 20 years public service experience | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...