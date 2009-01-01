Home | News | General | Breaking: Suspected gunmen kidnap AA's national chairman Udeze

A report by Premium Times indicates that the national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has been kidnapped by armed attackers.

Legit.ng gathered that Udeze's wife, Genevieve, said her husband was kidnapped outside a Zenith bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, the nation's capital, on the morning of Friday, August 30.

She said her husband woke up on Friday, August 30, and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

“After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened. He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank,” she said.

According to her, the abductors took Udeze away in a black SUV, adding that she was on her way to the police station to report the incident.

Udeze has been the chairman of AA, a political party made prominent by Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state.

Okorocha had tipped his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him in office under AA amidst rift in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwosu lost the governorship election to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the AA had been plunged into crisis since the election.

The online medium said there were initial attempts to remove Udeze from office by Nwosu and other politicians affiliated to Okorocha, who campaigned and won the seat for Imo west senatorial district under the APC.

Genevieve was quoted to have said that her husband’s abduction appeared politically motivated, although there was no apparent indications to corroborate the claim.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the convoy of former governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, stumbled upon the scene of a kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

It was reported that a video shared on Twitter reported that the kidnappers punctured the tires of a vehicle and abducted seven persons.

