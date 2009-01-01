Home | News | General | Nigeria beat Cameroon on penalties to emerge champions at top African championship

- African Games witnessed the Nigeria U-20 team Falconets emerge champions

- The Nigerian contingent beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties after playing goalless in the open play

- Both teams met at the group stage and played 1-1 after regulation period

Nigeria's Falconets clinched the African Games gold medal following their 3-2 victory over Cameroon on penalties in Rabat on Thursday, August 29.

The country's U20 women's team reached the final of the championship after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semifinal clash few days back.

Chris Danjuma's ladies were however able to repeat the feat they achieved at the last four stage as the game was decided on penalties at the Stade Boubker Aamar Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Chiamaka Nnadozie's heroic saves was instrumental in helping her side emerged champions at the end of the game.

Nigerian star Aruna Quadri wins back-to-back table tennis tournament in Lagos

The final was the second time both teams met in the tournament and neither side was able to win during regulation period.

PAY ATTENTION: Place your bet and get the chance to win big on 1xbet

This victory was the Falconets' first gold in 12 years at the African Games after failing to reach the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011. They also failed to win medal at the 2015 edition staged in Congo Brazzaville four years ago.

Meanwhile, they are the most successful team having won the medal three times. They won the first title in 2003 in Abuja, and four years later in Algiers they beat South Africa to retain the title.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria U20 women national team are through to the final of the All Africa Games football events following their 3-0 win over Algeria currently staging in Morocco.

Top details about 2019 AFCON: teams, date fixtures, and tables

Cynthia Aku's brace and one from Zainab Olapade sealed the win for the Falconets in regulation period.

Wait a minute! Do you like to predict and win?

You have that opportunity now to place your bet in one of the fastest rising bookmakers in Nigeria - 1xbet

Click here to place your bet and get the chance to win big. Hurry now!

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby reveals Nigeria's target at World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...