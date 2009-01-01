Home | News | General | How Nigerians abroad spent between $100k and $300k on weddings, sought for materials around

- Nigerians in diaspora are having elaborate weddings as it is the traditions back home

- Some of them go all the length at seeking for suitable fabrics wherever they may find them

- In cutting down the expenses the opulence could cause them, they employ the affordable services of Nigerian tailors

Nigerians in diaspora go at greater length to have vibrant ceremonies for their marriages despite the fact that they are far away from home.

Dola Fatunbi Olutoye, aged 25, and Yinka Olutoye, 26, are one of the many couples who took up the great challenge to have a memorable ceremony for their traditional weddings, The New York Times reports.

Before Dola’s traditional ceremony, it has always been her dream to be spotted in one of Nigeria’s traditional best fabrics whenever she decides to tie the knot.

Little wonder she would describe Nigerian weddings “as full of colour, vibrant, and flashy” when speaking with The New York Times journalist, Adenike Olarenwaju.

How marriage ceremony is done in Kalabari

In showing how important the fabrics are to the ceremony, she said “without your fabrics, you’re not having a traditional Nigerian wedding.”

The opulence of Nigerian weddings in abroad, especially in places like Atlanta, New York and Baltimore are simply traceable to the culture that surrounds such ceremony.

The large attendances at such ceremonies are also direct testaments to what are obtainable back in Nigeria.

The huge turnout at Nigerian weddings could also be a money-spinning scheme where the more people that show up, the more the cash gifts the bride’s family gets.

With the help of a bridal service in Houston, Dola was eventually able to get the fabrics necessary to flesh out the kind of traditional wedding she wanted.

The head of the bridal company who helped out Dola, Fashakin, pointed out how whatever one goes for during traditional weddings has to be a piece that is not only unique and colorful but one that speaks quality.

Beautiful Yoruba traditional wedding decorations

A view into the expenses that go into planning such wedding are between $100,000 and $300,000 according to Chioma Nwogu-Johnson of Dure Event, a wedding outfit based in America.

She said sometimes to cut down on expenses; some brides send their outfit to tailors in Nigeria who are skilled but affordable.

Nigerians in foreign countries really carry on the cultural handovers of elaborate weddings back home.

Another couple, the Egbos, based in same Houston had to use five different unique dresses for their traditional weddings as they sourced for material from both Nigeria and Turkey.

Mrs Egbo said: “Every suit maker, every dressmaker we used was Nigerian. I could have bought a gown from Vera Wa*ng, but it was important to us to maintain authenticity, which made everything that more intimate and that more special.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about the successes of some Nigerians in the diaspora in their respective fields.

Check out glorious Yoruba traditional wedding attire

One of such people is the America-based doctor, Gbolahan Ayo Sasona, who is into prosthetic making and charges between $2,800 and $4,000 per piece.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another is the popular presenter and athlete, Chinenye “Chiney” Ogwumike’s, is another who is very much a successful basketballer as well as she is an on air personality.

She recently joined the Constituency of Africa (CFA), an organisation that is at the center of Africans in the United States.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

How much should a man have before thinking of marriage? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...