US deports 17-year-old Harvard student over friends' social media posts

- Social media posts by Ismail Ajjawi's friend have caused the latter United States visa cancellation

- The 17-year-old Palestinian national was denied entry to the United State after officials objected to his friend's social media posts

- Ajjawi dissociated himself from the social media posts, but this did not deter the US officials from denying him entry

A 17-year-old Palestinian national, Ismail Ajjawi, who was offered scholarship to study at Harvard, has been denied entry to the United State after officials objected to his friends' social media posts.

According to the teenager, who lives in Lebanon, he was questioned for hours after arriving at Boston airport on Friday, August 23, BBC reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the Palestinian national said his visa was cancelled after immigration officials searched his phone and laptop.

The boy dissociated himself from the social media posts, but this did not deter the US officials from denying him entry.

According to the spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Michael McCarthy, the decision was made "based on information discovered during the CBP inspection".

He declined to comment on the specifics of the case due to confidentiality clauses.

The teenager has returned to Lebanon, but he is being provided with legal assistance by a US non-profit organisation.

In its reaction to the issue, Harvard said: "The university is working closely with the student's family and appropriate authorities to resolve this matter."

