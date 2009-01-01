Home | News | General | Kogi guber: Election results will not be transmitted electronically - INEC

- INEC has said that the election results for the Kogi state polls will not be electronically transmitted

- The commission said the possibility of e-transmission of results is ruled out as it is not provided by the Electoral Act

- Kogi REC also called on civil society organisations to push for the amendment of the Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced that election results from the Kogi state governorship poll will not be transmitted electronically.

The state's Resident Electoral Commissioner, James Apam, ruled out any possibility of of e-transmission of election results for the November 16 poll.

Apam while speaking on Thursday, August 29, at an interactive session on election and collation process in Nigerian elections said the decision is in line with the Electoral Act's provision.

Guardian reports that at the session which was organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in Abuja, the REC said, civil society organisations could push for the amendment of the Electoral Act.

Breaking: Buhari directs CBN to stop providing foreign exchange for food importation

According to Apam, such achievement would help enforce the electronic transmission of results in subsequent elections in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Idris Akinbajo, the managing director of Premium Times alleged that the electoral commission have failed in most of its responsibilities in regards to elections in Nigeria.

Akinbajo berated the commission for not providing the enabling environment, non-payment of allowances to ad-hoc members of staff, transportation, and power supply which he said were responsible for problems associated with manipulation of results during the electioneering process.

He said failure to transmit election result electronically will continue to encourage votes’ rigging and manipulation of results in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the opposition party said that the claim by INEC that it has no server is laughable.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the electoral commission to explain the Nigerians how it stored data from the registration of voters for election.

Election tribunal: 5 things Atiku said about Buhari, 2019 presidential election in his petition

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...