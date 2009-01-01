Home | News | General | Enraged Naira Marley lashes out at Twitter users for calling him an illiterate, claims he schooled in England (video)

Popular Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley recently used his social media platform to address internet users that have been calling him an illiterate.

The music star was sighted on a live video session that was filmed via the Instastory story channel of his verified Instagram platform.

It would be recalled that over the past few weeks, the Soapy crooner has been very vocal on micro messaging platform, Twitter.

However, it appears a lot of users on the platform are not particularly fascinated by some of the messages he passes across.

Reacting to the criticisms that have been coming his way, Naira Marley bashed everyone that has referred to him as an illiterate on the social media app. He stressed that he is well learned and got an education during his 20 years of living in England.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that the rapper reaffirmed his commitment to using his art to lift their spirits of his supporters. In a post shared on Twitter, Naira Marley assured his fans that he would use his music to clear their heads and heal their hearts.

