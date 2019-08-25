Home | News | General | Exciting details about Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187 that will rock your day

Just days after dropping the audio of the banger titled “Power” featuring Chef 187, the talented artist has dropped the official music video. The music video to Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187 is a clear indication of ghetto handles and inherent wishes that most people have. If you have not yet listened to this trending Zambian hip-hop record, then you need to do so immediately!

The official music video of Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187 is one of the best songs you will watch in 2019. Its quality is superb, and the message is clear.

Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187 description

Video release date: 25 August 2019

25 August 2019 Genre: hip-hop

hip-hop Features: Chef 187

Chef 187 Format: mp3 and video

mp3 and video Length: 4:30 min

4:30 min Producer: CB

Stevo has released the video of the brand new banger. The song poses the question "what could you do if you could change the world in a day?" These two minds have clicked to release one of the best Zambian hip-hop tunes of 2019.

Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187 reactions

Image: instagram.com, @stevopamtunda

Source: Instagram

Fans have embraced the video to this banger from all over the globe. Here are some of the comments that most of the fans who watched the official music video of the jam left on YouTube:

Donald teza Sinkala jr: What more can I ask for, too much talent on one track, Guru this is music, this is Hot, you delivered coz you've never failed we that truly are your fans...Chef 187 I see you...

One zinxed: It's now officially closed for 2019 rap song of the year. Stevo ft Chef 187, the bars are too much in this song. When the guru ft people's rapper

Reoccardo Kayebele Mumba: 2 best rappers on one track.... best music video and song by far!!! everything 187 touches turns to GOLD

Robert Mukuka: This is what most rappers should be doing cause the have the platform to speak for the vulnerable people through there music much love Guru & 187 Best hip hop song of the yea

yea Edah Lufungulo: This is on ....u guys have nailed it ..my favourite rapper chef 187 I see yah..guru u re the be st

st Elvis Bwalya: Ngabalimpeleko power to do anything I would appoint #Chef_187 and #Stevo as the #President _and_King of Zambian Hip hop respectively.

Fans of the musicians are pleased by the official video of Stevo - Power ft. Chef 187. The video scenes are impeccable, and so is the quality. What are your thoughts about this track? Do you think it is a hit? Share your opinions with us today in the comments section below.

