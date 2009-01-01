Home | News | General | Ubi Franklin responds to people trolling him for having kids with different women

- Ubi Franklin recently celebrated his first child and daughter on her 4th birthday

- In the message, he not only prayed for more blessings on her, he sent out a subliminal message to people trolling him for having children with different women

- Franklin in the message, also revealed he now has to live with the emotions of three women, something he wouldn't wish on his enemy

Nigerian businessman and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has left many social media users talking, after he took to the platform to celebrate his first child on her birthday and the birthday post, seemed to have riled many people.

Ubi Franklin who showered his cute little daughter with blessings and prayed for her future, went ahead to send a subliminal message to the people trolling him for having children with different women. In the post, he stated that he now has to deal with the emotions of three women and he wouldn't wish that on his enemy.

Perhaps defending his marital status and his reasons for choosing to have kids this way, he stated that many people are unhappy in their marriages and there are fathers who don't take care of their children like the should and he is making sure to do all of these things for his own kids.

Read part of the message below:

"It’s been four years already my little smart and energetic zee mama. Last four year has been about your mum and she really deserves an award for everything she has been doing and if we have to share responsibility she has done 50% of mine and adding to 100% she brings to the table.

"Many are in unhappy marriages and many fathers don’t even take care of their kids who live with them in the same house. Many fathers don’t even take responsibility for their children or even try to have a cordial relationship with their mothers, here am I doing all round to make sure you and your brothers live well,and we still have people who think I have committed an abomination for taking care of my kids and playing my role as a father and a very good one at that.

"This is not an excuse for anyone reading this, I won’t wish my enemy to be in my shoes because I have to live with emotions of three different women (happy/sad). This has taught me more patience, makes me double up the hustle to give all my Three kids a happy life and that’s my priority now and I don’t think there is a better way for a father to act.

See post below:

The post appears to have offended many people who felt he shouldn't have hidden under a celebratory post of his daughter, to pass a message across to his haters.

Read some comments below:

"iambyno: People like you r d problem of the World....Smh!!"

"girlpower_initiative: How can you type such a message for your daughter on her birthday? Whon cares how she came? The most important thing is that she is here and she is a blessing.. wrong post and wrong timing"

"oliobichika: It takes a noble man to take responsibility of his actions whether good or bad..... you are one Ubi... keep been a good father that you are and ignore all the negativity. Happy birthday to your little girl"

"yettieyetty: Some fools won’t see the emotions behind this post, they’ll still come here to troll the young man. You don’t know how many gfs your husbands have out there ... you all need to stop judging when you don’t know the true stories. May God lead your path always Ubi. #im not a fan, just an objective human#"

"iamchinaza: Happy birthday to your beautiful girl. But sir I think you should have just wished your baby a happy birthday on this post since its her birthday. The other epistle should have come on another post. Just saying tho."

Meanwhile, America-based Nigerian lady, Sandra Iheuwa has finally put to bed a bouncing baby. The alleged 4th baby mama of music boss and businessman, Ubi Franklin delivered her baby in Boston, United States Of America.

Sandra in her celebratory post, revealed that Franklin denied being the father of her baby. She went on to suggest that his public image was probably more important to him than being a father to their child.

