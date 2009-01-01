Court orders AGF, EFCC to respect status quo over Yari’s assets
- 1 hour ago
- 5
- 0
The Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes impression and the Attorney General of the Federation to respect the status quo on their plans to confiscate the assets and property belonging to the immediate-past governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.
Justice Nkeonye Maha, in a ruling in an ex parte application for interim injunctions brought by Yari’s counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, also adjourned the matter until September 5 for further hearing.
News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yari, through his lawyer, urged the court to restrain the EFCC and AGF from interfering with his enjoyment of the rights enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the Constitution.
Magaji prayed the court to stop the anti-graft agency from either inviting or arresting the former governor pending the determination of the substantive suit.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles