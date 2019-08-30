Deposit bad naira notes in bank by Monday, CBN tells Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed Nigerians to deposit mutilated Naira notes in any bank branch closer to them.

The apex bank said this was part of its efforts to improve the overall quality of the Naira notes in circulation.

The information was contained in an email message sent by the GTBank to its customers on Friday.

Entitled, “Important CBN Notice on Naira Notes,” the email states:



As part of its efforts to improve the overall quality of the Naira notes in circulation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced the Clean Note Policy and Banknotes Fitness Guidelines.

What does this mean for you?

If you have in your possession, overused or mutilated Naira notes, you are required by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Clean Note Policy to deposit such notes at any (bank) branch near you on or before Monday, September 2, 2019.

Please note that overused notes include any Naira note that is now weak to such an extent that it could easily tear at further handling or processing.

Mutilated notes include any Naira note that has been partially or permanently damaged, but which clearly still has more than half of its original size together.

As Nigerians, it is our patriotic and collective responsibility to handle the Naira with care; and as your Bank, we urge you to comply with this directive in order to improve the quality of our national currency.

