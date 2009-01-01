ORide motorcyclist crushed to death in Lagos





A truck conveying cows has crushed an ORide motorcycle operator to death at Iyana-Itire bus-stop on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos state.





The incident occurred 48 hours after a truck belonging to Dangote cCement collided with a BRT bus in Ikorodu area of the state, killing at least one person and injuring several others.





The ORide motorcyclist identified by a colleague as Sikiru was hit from behind and dragged off from his bike by the truck.





According to The Guardian, after the accident occurred, policemen from the Ilasa police station chased after the driver, who drove to an area near Apapa, parked the truck and fled from the scene immediately.

It was reported that Sikiru had just obtained the new bike with number plate AAB-388VE on Saturday and began operations on Wednesday, the day before his death.





According to a witness identified as Williams, the motorcyclist was trying to swerve his way to avoid the fast approaching truck when his head was crushed by the last wheels of the truck.





“When he turned and saw the speed with which the truck was coming behind him, the Okada rider tried to move sideways for the truck to pass but couldn’t make it as the closeness was too much and the contact dragged him off his bike, getting his head crushed,” he said.





He lamented the slow pace of the construction work on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, adding that the available road is too narrow for the vehicles to drive on.





“It’s been three weeks since this road has been cordoned off and the pace of work is slow. I don’t know how many lives would have to go because of this construction. The road left for these vehicles is too small. Recently, a container fell on someone on this same road. Their construction is taking too long,” he said.

