BREAKING: EFCC arrests internet fraudster wanted by FBI

The Acting Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu says one the most wanted suspect by the Federal Bureau of investigation, FBI, Oyediran Joseph, has been arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State for his roles in internet fraud.

Magu disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin at a press conference to explain the EFCC/FBI Collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cyber crime .

The EFCC Chairman who was represented by Ilorin Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Isyaku Sharu said the anti-graft body has been supportive to the activities of FBI and every other foreign counterpart whose responsibility is similar or analogous to the Commission.

“Three weeks ago, the US authority had written to us for assistance in tracking and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.”

“Investigation conducted by the EFCC revealed that Joseph had benefited about N60 million from the loot via western union transfers,” he said.

Magu said that within seven months of operation, the Ilorin Zonal office independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured conviction of 25, and got forfeiture of their exotic cars.

He said that the money acquired from the fraudsters was millions of naira and all forfeited to federal the government in line with court judgement.

Magu said that four properties were linked to some of these cybercrime suspects, located in choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

“These properties include Supermarket, Plaza, and so on, and the conservative value of these properties cannot be less than N800 million to N1 billion.”

Magu said that the nation depends on the vibrancy of the economy, which is a common denominator binding Nigeria together, and business worldwide are being conducted through the medium of cyber.

He said that there is need for Nigerians to come together in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to make the cyber space well-fortified, so that foreign investors can invest to further boost our economy,” he said.

