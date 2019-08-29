EFCC faces backlash for ‘Magu Boys’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under fire for referring to it’s operatives, including EFCC’s Lagos Head of Operations, Mohammed Rabo, as Magu Boys.

The official social media handles of the EFCC, including its Instagram and Twitter handles, had made a post describing officials of the EFCC as Magu Boys.

“Photo Magu Boys, led by EFCC’s Lagos Head of Operations, Mohammed Rabo, on the move as they continue to tame the corruption monster from the Lagos axis of the battlefield. With the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, giving orders and directing affairs, the war is winnable,” the EFCC wrote on Twitter.



#Photo Magu Boys, led by EFCC's Lagos Head of Operations, Mohammed Rabo, on the move as they continue to tame the corruption monster from the Lagos axis of the battlefield. With the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, giving orders and directing affairs, the war is winnable. pic.twitter.com/5Y4ht8cUit — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 29, 2019

One of those who was quick to condemn the tweet was Olu Onemola, who queried, “Who authored and/or authorized this tweet?”

“These are grown men; this is a government handle; and the style is cringeworthy,” Olu retweeted the EFCC tweet with comment.



Who authored and/or authorized this tweet? 1. These are grown men;

2. This is a government handle; and

3. The style is cringeworthy. https://t.co/3AA9mAFMo6

Many others who responded to the tweet also shared similar views with Olu that the EFCC tweet was “cringeworthy”.

“Isn’t it shameful that you call your operatives “Magu Boys” what if tomorrow they change Magu and another person is appointed head, will you then call them XYZ Boys, this is shameful description of people working for Nigeria coming from official handle, please quit sychpancy,” @HAHayatu responded.

@Drmuzoic wrote: “Magu boys?? Really?? Are u guys serious at all?? You are fighting corruption from Lagos axis yet the bullion van chief walks freely? You people should stop deciding yourselves, we will know when you are ready to fight corruption. The orders Magu is giving, is it evidence based?”



Official handle of @officialEFCC referring to operatives as magu boys explains a lot about everything that's wrong with @officialEFCC#shameful.

You should be ashamed. — Nna of House Amadi (@nna_amadi) August 30, 2019

I think the using the phrase "Magu boys" is way offline. I have never heard "Hover boys" EFCC is an institution — PapaOnyedika (@BigPapysmall) August 30, 2019

