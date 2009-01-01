BREAKING: US refuse to reverse new visa fees until…

The recently introduced reciprocity visa fees introduced by the U.S. government for Nigerians will remain for now, it has been learnt.

This is because the American government is yet to be formally notified of any reduction by the Nigerian government, an official said.

The U.S. introduced an increased visa fee on Nigerians, saying it was in retaliation for that introduced by the Nigerian government on Americans.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian government announced a reduction in visa fees for Americans apparently for reciprocity from the US authorities.