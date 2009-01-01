Home | News | General | Ex-Man United star reveals what will happen if PSG allow Neymar return to Barcelona

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes Paris Saint Germain 'might regret' if they allow Neymar re-join Barcelona this summer.

The 27-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou after just two seasons playing for the French League champions.

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he joined PSG in the summer of 2017 in a deal valued around £200 million.

SunSport however reports that the Brazilian is on the verge of rejoining his former club in a deal valued around £236 million.

Barca are also planning to include Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo in the deal, while Ousmane Dembele is expected to join the Parisians on loan until the end of the season.

So far this campaign, Neymar has not featured for the Parc Des Princes side as they are already planning for a life after him. Evra says a lot of people don't like the winger at PSG.

Evra said: "I think Neymar, there are a lot of people who don't like him. "The problem in this world is that when you are yourself, people hate you, and when you lie, people love you.

"Neymar, I often speak with him and I wish that God would realise his plans.

"It's always like that, when you arrive you are the king of the world, and when you leave... looks like Neymar murdered someone. This is not the case.

"You'll see, people miss Neymar for his genius, his way of playing. "It's simple, a football player must feel loved. When you feel too much negativity, you leave.

"There are people, and maybe even the media, who use that, who criticise him for diving too much during the games. They create all this hatred around him. But Neymar is a good guy. He gave a lot to Paris.

"And then I'll tell you, we're talking about Neymar, but when Neymar didn't play in the Champions League, Paris didn't go any further.

"Neymar was not there for the two semi-finals. Neymar is too important for PSG to lose him. "I don't know if they're going to lose him, but if they do, they'll lose a great player.

"And if he does return to Barcelona he will become the player he always was."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain have turned down Barcelona's mega offer for Brazilian forward Neymar with summer transfer window set to close this weekend.

The Catalans were said to have offered PSG £118 million plus Ivan Rakitic, Jean-Clair Todibo, and a one-year loan deal for Ousmane Dembele before allowing the forward return to Camp Nou.

Despite including three players plus cash in the deal, PSG are not okay with the plan and might not sanction the move as reported by Daily Mail.

