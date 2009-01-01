Home | News | General | Top facts about Scottish actor Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is renowned for his exceptional talent in acting. The Scottish celebrity has starred in several successful movies including the Star Wars series. His immense contribution to the film industry is remarkable and deserves to be mentioned. Apart from his achievements and fame, it is also crucial to know the actor's early life and his net worth, which will help understand him more.

Not everyone is familiar with the actor's history and how he rose to fame. Well, every successful person must have a beginning, and for the Scottish actor, his passion and hard work are what drew him closer to glory and realizing his dream. He is now a star and a role model to many who look forward to learning from his principles and school of thought.

Ewan McGregor profile summary

Full name: Ewan Gordon McGregor

Ewan Gordon McGregor Birthdate: March 31, 1971

March 31, 1971 Place of birth: Perth, Scotland

Perth, Scotland Nationality: Scottish

Scottish Age: 47

47 Birth Sign: Aries

Aries Profession: Actor

Ewan McGregor bio

What is Ewan McGregor age? The celebrity was born on March 31, 1971, in Perth, Scotland, and was brought up in a small town called Crieff. He is currently 48 years old. His father, James Charles Stewart, was a physical education teacher while his mother, Carole Diane, worked as a school administrator and a teacher. He has one sibling, Collin, who worked in the Royal Air Force as a Tornado GR4 pilot. Ewan also joined other family members in the film industry, including his uncle, Denis Lawson, and aunt, Sheila Gish.

On his education, he went to school in Morrison's Academy before joining the Perth Repertory Theater. He studied drama at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, England, where he sharpened his acting skills and talent. The film star also earned the leading role in the musical-comedy Lipstick on Your Collar (1993). He also starred in TV drama series Scarlet & Black (1993) and Being Human (1994). Everything began falling in place for the celebrity who has since grown to become a TV star.

How tall is he?

Ewan McGregor height is just one of the several body measurements commonly inquired about the celebrity. Sometimes it is difficult to tell an actor's real height by watching them in movies. One needs to dig deeper to know the ideal measurements of their stars. The Star Wars actor stands at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78m) tall, which is interestingly around the average height of men in Scotland. The talented actor also weighs 74 kg.

Ewan McGregor movies and TV shows

How many Ewan McGregor movies have you watched? His first movies in the film industry were Shallow Grave (1994) and Trainspotting (1995). Acting as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Ewan McGregor young role in the Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith (2005) brought him to the limelight. He also acted in several other films, including Moulin Rouge (2001), Big Fish (2003), and T2: Trainspotting (2017).

When it comes to TV shows, the talented actor has also made significant contributions by participating in several of them including Fargo (2017), Made in Hollywood (2016), and Long Way Round (2010).

His outstanding performance in various movies also earned him several awards and nominations like Golden Globe, Teen Choice, Hollywood Films and Festivals Awards, and London Critic Circle, among others. In 1997, he ranked 36th in the Best Actor of All Time ranking by Empire magazine. He also received the honour of Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2013. The award came following his exceptional contributions to philanthropy and the arts.

Ewan McGregor family

Who is Ewan McGregor wife? How many children does he have? The celebrity married production designer, Eve Mavrakis of French and Greek Jewish ethnicity back in 1995. The two have three children together and one adopted child. The four Ewan McGregor children are Mathilde, Anouk, Esther Rose, and Jamyan McGregor.

Ewan and Eve lived together for 23 years, but the Scottish actor filed for a divorce in 2018, leading to their separation. The Star Wars actor is said to be dating Fargo actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan McGregor net worth

There is no doubt the celebrity has made quite a lot of money since making an entry in the film industry. Acting has earned him millions of dollars that have enabled him to live a luxurious lifestyle with his children. In case you are wondering about his numbers, the actor has a net worth of $45 million.

In addition to his acting career, the actor has also displayed the humanitarian side of him. In 2012, he was featured delivering vaccinations to children in remote areas in Nepal with his motorcycle. His love for the motorbike also saw him participate in cross-country races and travelling long journeys for leisure or on missions.

Ewan McGregor fans will probably be expecting to watch more films of their star, including the upcoming American horror, Doctor Sleep (2019). His other anticipated film is Birds of Prey set to be released in 2020. What else do you expect from the star actor?

[embedded content]

