Actress Toyin Abraham shares adorable photo with her newborn son Ire

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to share an absolutely adorable photo of herself with her new born baby and fans can't seem to get enough of their cuteness.

It is safe to say that motherhood certain looks good on talented Nollywood film maker and actress, Toyin Abraham. The actress whose wedding and birth of her child cause quite a major buzz on the internet is serving us some mummy-baby cuteness in small doses.

Abraham who did well to keep her pregnancy journey hidden from the public view, confirmed the news of her pregnancy and birth of her child online with videos and photos. She recently shared a cute photo with her baby and it is absolutely gorgeous.

While Nigerians are yet to recover from all the excitement surrounding Toyin Abraham welcoming her first child with hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, it appears this beautiful couple aren't done melting hearts.

Kolawole Ajeyemi, recently took to social media to gush over his wife's strength during childbirth. Ajeyemi who is a fashion designer, praised women and urged men to learn to worship their women as they go through a lot.

