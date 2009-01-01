Home | News | General | Actress Toyin Abraham shares adorable photo with her newborn son Ire
Top facts about Scottish actor Ewan McGregor
Arsenal, Man United get tough Europa League opponents

Actress Toyin Abraham shares adorable photo with her newborn son Ire



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to share an absolutely adorable photo of herself with her new born baby and fans can't seem to get enough of their cuteness.

It is safe to say that motherhood certain looks good on talented Nollywood film maker and actress, Toyin Abraham. The actress whose wedding and birth of her child cause quite a major buzz on the internet is serving us some mummy-baby cuteness in small doses.

Abraham who did well to keep her pregnancy journey hidden from the public view, confirmed the news of her pregnancy and birth of her child online with videos and photos. She recently shared a cute photo with her baby and it is absolutely gorgeous.

PAY ATTENTION: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Nigerians react as Mike Bamiloye says a man with a beautiful wife who cannot pray is endangered

While Nigerians are yet to recover from all the excitement surrounding Toyin Abraham welcoming her first child with hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, it appears this beautiful couple aren't done melting hearts.

Kolawole Ajeyemi, recently took to social media to gush over his wife's strength during childbirth. Ajeyemi who is a fashion designer, praised women and urged men to learn to worship their women as they go through a lot.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

At what age should a man write his will? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122