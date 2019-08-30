Home | News | General | Arsenal, Man United get tough Europa League opponents

- Europa League draws have been concluded with teams knowing their foes for the European competition

- Last summer's finalists Arsenal will battle Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Victoria SC in Group F

- Man United and Wolves also got tricky opponents ahead as they hope to win the title at the end of the season

Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the three Premier League clubs campaigning in the Europa League this season.

Last season witness an all English final with Chelsea demolishing the Gunners 4-1 in Azerbaijan in late May.

The north Londoners will now hope they can go one step further by winning their first European title this season.

Coach Unai Emery's men have been grouped alongside German side Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Victoria SC.

It would be recalled that the Emirates Stadium outfit have made tremendous progress in the UEFA second tier championship have made it to the last four stage in the last two editions.

Man United endured torrid outings in all competitions last term having finished sixth on EPL table, while being sent parking in the Champions League at the quarterfinal phase.

The Red Devils kick off their campaign in Group L along after being paired with FK Partizan, FC Astana and AZ Alkmaar. Wolves will battle Besiktas and Braga in Group K.

Group A

Sevilla

Apoel

Qarabag

Dudelange

Group B

Dynamo Kiev

Copenhagen

Malmo

Lugano

Group C

FC Basel

Krasnodar

Getafe

Trabzonspor

Group D

Sporting CP

PSV

Rosenborg

LASK

Group E

Lazio

Celtic

Rennes

CFR Cluj

Group F

Arsenal

Eintracht Frankfurt

Standard Liege

Vitoria FC

Group G

FC Porto

Young Boys

Feyenoord

Rangers

Group H

CSKA Moscow

Ludogorets

Espanyol

Ferencvaros

Group I

Wolfsburg

Gent

St Etienne

Olexandriya

Group J

Roma

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Istanbul Basaksehir

Wolfsburg

Group K

Besiktas

Braga

Wolves

Slovan Bratislava

Group L

Manchester United

Astana

Partizan Belgrade

AZ Akmaar

Legit.ng earlier reported that UCL Draws took place in Monaco ahead of the 2019-20 season as teams were put in their respective groups ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will have a replay of the quarter final of last season in Group D while Barcelona will lock horns with Inter Milan and Dortmund.

Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg, and Genk in Group C but Man City will contest against Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dino Zagreb.

