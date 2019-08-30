Home | News | General | Breaking: EFCC arrests alleged internet fraudster wanted by FBI (photo)

- EFCC has arrested one of the suspected internet fraudsters wanted in the US by FBI, Oyediran Joseph

- Joseph was arrested by the anti-graft commission in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital

- Isyaku Sharu, EFCC's zonal head in Ilorin, said investigations revealed that Joseph benefited about N60 million from the loot via Western Union transfers

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one of the alleged internet fraudsters wanted in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Oyediran Joseph, over $46 million fraud and money laundering case.

Joseph, according to a statement made available on the anti-graft commission's official Facebook page, was arrested in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The statement further notes that EFCC's acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who was represented by Ilorin Zonal head of the commission, Isyaku Sharu, briefed newsmen about Joseph's arrest on Friday, August 30, at a press conference organised to explain the EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cyber crime.

Leave CBN alone - Moghalu tells Buhari over directive on food importation

The EFCC boss said the anti-graft body has been supportive to the activities of the FBI and every other foreign counterpart whose responsibility is similar or analogous to the commission's.

"Three weeks ago, the US authority had written to us for assistance in tracking and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

"Investigation conducted by the EFCC revealed that Joseph had benefited about N60 million from the loot via Western Union transfers," he said.

Sharu further said that within seven months of operation, the Ilorin Zonal office independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured conviction of 25, and got forfeiture of their exotic cars.

He said that the money acquired from the fraudsters was millions of naira and all forfeited to federal the government in line with court judgement.

The zonal head added that four properties were linked to some of these cybercrime suspects, located in choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Afe Babalola makes stunning revelation, says DSS not empowered by law to arrest

"These properties include Supermarket, Plaza, and so on, and the conservative value of these properties cannot be less than N800 million to N1 billion," he said.

Sharu said that there is need for Nigerians to come together in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making the cyber space well-fortified, so that foreign investors can invest to further boost our economy.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Magu said the commission would collaborate with the FBI to investigate the 77 Nigerians indicted in a $46 million fraud case.

“We will investigate it and we will leave no stone unturned. We will go after those who collaborated with the ones in the US and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Magu was quoted to have said.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

The American security agency on Thursday, August 22 said 14 of the suspects had been arrested while the remaining defendants were “believed to be abroad with most of them located in Nigeria.”

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Air Force Personnel rewarded for returning lost N14.9 million | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...