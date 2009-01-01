Home | News | General | Updated: Kaduna Assembly member kidnapped by gunmen

Gunmen have kidnapped a member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, along the Kaduna-Zaria road on Friday, August 30.

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker representing Zaria constituency was kidnapped while driving in his Toyota Camry car near Farakwai village along the highway around 12:30 noon on Friday.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo.

According to him, vehicle and identity card belonging to Dabo were recovered at the scene of the incident by police patrol team who were dispatched to the area.

He said that the police are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.

On Friday, August 30, the national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, was kidnapped by armed attackers.

Udeze's wife, Genevieve, said her husband was kidnapped outside a Zenith bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, the nation's capital.

She said her husband woke up on Friday, August 30, and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

The victim's wife said: “After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened. He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank."

According to her, the abductors took Udeze away in a black SUV, adding that she was on her way to the police station to report the incident.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the rescue of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria who were abducted on Monday, August 26, along Abuja-Kaduna highway, caused controversy after a relative of one of the victims said the claim was false.

Sadiq Ango, who was reacting to a post by media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, claimed the rescue was facilitated by the payment of ransom which took 48 hours to negotiate.

He tweeted: "Lies... It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved."

