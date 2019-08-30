Home | News | General | Another Nigerian hits international wave, wins special prize from Harvard law school

Opeyemi Rabiat Akande, an Ibadan-born lawyer, has won a Harvard prize for her PhD dissertation which was titled Navigating Entanglement: Contestations over Religious-State Relations in British Colonial Northern Nigeria c. 1890-1977.

Legit.ng gathers that the dissertation was based on the significance of religion in Nigeria. She graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2009.

It should be noted that Akande was among the 23 scholars who were given the prize by the law school. She is also the best graduating student from the faculty when she was a student at UI as well as of CS Ola Prize in company law and taxation.

Added to the many feats was the honour she received as the best graduating student from the department of private and business.

Akande did not stop there as she went ahead to win four different prizes at graduation from Nigerian Law School, making her the best overall best student of 2010-2011 set with a first class.

Presently she is a scholar at the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies.

