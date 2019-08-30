Home | News | General | Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: are they dating?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are great friends who have known one another for many years. With their blooming friendship, most of their fans have concluded that the two are more than "just friends." From their first-time conversations to the current cute moments together, the two singers have made many people question whether they are dating or not.

Dating or "just friends?" People who have seen Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in social and recreational places might have asked this question. Many opinions hold that the two friends could be sharing more than friendship.

Having been seen sharing steamy kisses and looking at each other sensationally, the conclusion that they could be dating is likely. Here are more details of the friendship between the two celebrities that you need to know to judge the level of their relationship.

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes friendship

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes began their friendship in 2014 when they met during Austin Mahone's summer tour. Shawn would practice playing the guitar most of the time, but the two had a great time interacting more than they had done before. After the tour, they actively engaged each other through social media, especially on Twitter and Instagram. A few weeks later, Camila ended her relationship with Austin Mahone. On the other side, her friendship with Shawn grew as they spent more time together.

In 2015, the two wrote their first collaboration "I Know What You Did Last Summer" They continued to spend more time together. They enjoyed each other's company; Shawn taught Camila how to play the guitar as Camila taught him how to speak in Spanish. The two shared good memories as their friendship continued to grow.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunited in 2019 with vigor and much love. When Camila performed at the Grammys for the first time, her friendship with Shawn rekindled. Later, they dropped "Senorita", where they modeled a couple that had decided they would not be "just friends."

Their play in the video and behind-the-scenes activities genuinely show that the two are more than friends. They later spend great moments in New York City and Los Angeles. They also celebrated Camila's birthday with a fancy party.

Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello dating allegations

The friendship between Shawn Mendes and Camila has sparked a lot of dating rumours. Why would people think that the two are more than friends? They have been spotted together in certain instances that truly show that they are more than just friends.

Reports show that Camila and Shawn were seen making out in Montreal; they held hands as they strolled to a cafeteria.

The rehearsal for Senorita reveals their sensational performance, which made their fans conclude that they shared more than friends do in real life.

The two friends are reported to have had a great time during their date at Miami beach. Moreover, they shared a steamy kiss in the water.

Shawn and Camila shared great birthday moments. On Shawn's birthday, Camila shared a lovely birthday message that read, "Happy birthday to this magic human. I love you!!!!" Indeed, it is difficult to tell whether she is in love with Shawn or not.

Camila attended Shawn Mendes' birthday party. Furthermore, the two could not stop holding hands the entire time. They shared a snog on the evening of this special day. Later, during the party, everyone cheered on the two "lovebirds," making Shawn grab Camila and kiss her..

Shawn Mendes: Who is he dating?

Shawn has been doing great in the music industry. Many people are not only interested in his music success but also his love life. No one can quickly identify Shawn Mendes girlfriend because reports say that he has not been seen with any girlfriend for a long time.

In an interview early this year, he revealed that he was not dating.

"If I had a girlfriend, I think I definitely would celebrate. But I never have....."

Is Camila Cabello married?

Camila has been very honest with her life story, including her love life. In June, Cabello split up with boyfriend Matthew Hussey after over a year together.

Friendships have unique levels of development. Some people may fall out of love while others remain in contact for a long duration.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been close friends for a long time. Their relationship has been marked with sensational moments, including sharing kisses and staring at each other with love. All in all, the two are close friends who could be dating, but they have not made an official announcement about it yet.

[embedded content]

