Kogi guber: Disqualify all of them - PDP Forum raises alarm as 3 aspirants emerge from same family

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Working Committee (NWC) has been asked by the Forum of PDP Professionals in Kogi, to disqualify three aspirants who are from the same family and are seeking the party’s ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The group made the request in a letter signed by its coordinator, Dr Temitope Atteh, and addressed to the PDP national secretary, Alhaji Umar Tsauri, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the forum said the disqualification should be done before Tuesday, September 3.

According to the forum, the party would be defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls, unless the three aspirants were pushed out of the race.

The particular aspirants have been identified as Idris Wada, a former governor of the state; his younger brother, Engr Musa Wada; and Engr Wada’s brother-in-law, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris.

The letter read: “There is palpable fear across the leadership and rank and file of our party that if this danger is not confronted and contained before we go into primaries, it may become intractable thereafter and could ignite series of actions and reactions that will lead to failure of our party at the polls.”

Atteh insisted that the development was dangerous for the party, lamenting that party stakeholders and elders were divided.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday, August 29, emerged the standard bearer of the APC in Kogi for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Bello won the party's primary with 3,127 out of 3,596 votes cast by the delegates.

Ten aspirants were cleared by the APC National Working Committee to contest in the election.

