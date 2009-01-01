Home | News | General | EFCC uncovers ‘Yahoo school’ in Lagos, arrests 12 (full list)

- The EFCC said it arrested 12 internet fraudsters in Lagos

- The anti-graft agency said it got valuable information from concerned citizens leading to the raid

- The EFCC called on Nigerians to continue to support the fight against cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters at a ‘Yahoo school’ in Lagos.

According to a posy by the anti-graft agency, the suspected fraudsters were arrested on Thursday, August 29.

The EFCC said the raid took place following intelligence report received from members of the public.

“During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding on the roof of their apartment.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.”

The suspects are:

Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi,

Haruna Yusuf

Olubori Hassan

Wasiu Idowu

Basit Adeniran

Aina Olajuwon

Okafor Joseph

David Ado

Afe Babalola makes stunning revelation, says DSS not empowered by law to arrest

Olamide Ogunseye

Opeyemi Ahmed

Monsuru Amao

Taiwo Rasak

As part of efforts to curb the menace of computer-based frauds, the EFCC is calling on members of the public to report any suspicious activities of internet fraudsters in their neighbourhood through the Commission's email address: info@efccnigeria.org or the hotline: +2348093322644 (0809EFCCNIG)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Magu said the commission would collaborate with the FBI to investigate the 77 Nigerians indicted in a $46 million fraud case.

“We will investigate it and we will leave no stone unturned. We will go after those who collaborated with the ones in the US and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Magu was quoted to have said.

The American security agency on Thursday, August 22 said 14 of the suspects had been arrested while the remaining defendants were “believed to be abroad with most of them located in Nigeria.”

Politicians are the ones behind banditry - Ex-police chief says

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Air Force Personnel rewarded for returning lost N14.9 million | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...