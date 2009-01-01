Home | News | General | Ekweremadu's attack: Group vows to set up task force to identify attackers

- Some Nigerians have vowed to identify suspected members of the IPOB who attacked the former Senate president

- These Nigerians said they have set up a team of task force to handle the identification process

- According to the group, members of the IPOB in the diaspora should not to attempt returning back to the country as a task force has been set up to screen them at various international airports

A group of Nigerians under the aegis of One United Nigeria Agenda has owed to set up a task force to identify members of the Indigenous People of Biafra who attacked a former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany.

The group warned members of the IPOB in the diaspora not to attempt returning back to the country as a task force has been set up to screen them at various international airports.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, August 29, the president of group, Atumeyi Victor, it has become paramount to curtail the excesses of the terrorist group who appear hell-bent on damaging the image of the country in the eyes of the international community.

Victor said the proposed task force will nab those responsible for the attack on Ekweremadu as soon as they set foot in Nigeria and hand them over to the Police.

He said that with the help of security operatives there will be profiling, arrest, processing for prosecution irrespective of whether the IPOB member has carried out any attack or not.

In a bid to facilitate the capture of leader of the IPO, Nnamdi Kanu, the One United Nigeria group, therefore, announced modalities for crowdfunding a N100 million bounty.

Victor said: "It is a dangerous situation that cannot be allowed to continue because of the grievous consequences that will follow."

He said not only would it not be allowed to continue but that there should also be punishments for those that brought about it in the first place.

He said the message must be sent out in unequivocal terms that even where the government becomes limited for diplomatic reasons Nigerians will rise up to defend their country against terrorists the same way they halted Boko Haram’s ascendancy.

He said: "We are also working on another fund to drive advocacy to the countries with the worst case of IPOB infestation with the objective of holding sensitization sessions in this countries to empower them with information how to tackle the IPOB problem."

"A local version of this advocacy is also in the works and will involve making contacts with the diplomatic missions of the affected countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of Nigerian professionals in Atlanta Georgia called on the US president to stamp out the members of the IPOB in the country.

The professionals in their letter to Donald Trump said the IPOB members has links with global terrorist networks.

