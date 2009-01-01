Home | News | General | Breaking: Hackers target Twitter CEO's account

- Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO account has been hacked

- Dorsey's account was believed to have been hacked by a group called the Chuckling Squad

- The hackers also used the account to send out racists messages

The account of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has reportedly been hacked by a group called the Chuckling Squad.

The incident which occurred on Friday, August 30, saw hacker(s) posting series of offensive messages from his account.

Some of the offensive messages include racial slurs and re-tweeted message supporting Hittler's Germany.

“Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HQ," read one of the tweets. “Shoutout to Ron and Kyle,” one of the others said.

Meanwhile, according to Business insider, it took Twitter approximately 15 minutes to react and delete the tweets from their CEO's hacked account.

However, as at the time of this report, it's still not clear how the hackers gained access to Dorsey's account.

But in a swift response, Twitter said it was aware of the hacked and is investigating the situation.

"We are aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” the company said.

The hacking of Jack Dorsey's account will now raise concerns about the vulnerabilities of one of the world's most established social media platforms which has active users like President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

