If you know that I have kissed you before, come for refund - Peter Okoye says as he fixes and whitens his teeth (video, photos)

- Singer Peter Okoye has shown off his dentition on social media after getting it fixed and whitened

- The singer expressed that ever since he got it done his confidence level increased to 150%

- Okoye also joked about giving the ladies he kissed in the past a refund

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has taken to social media to gush over his newly improved set of teeth. The singer shared photos and videos to show his teeth off after getting it done.

The singer expressed that he fixed his dentition protrusion and also got it whitened. Okoye revealed that before fixing his teeth he was always self-conscious about smiling because of the protrusion.

In a post shared on Instagram, the singer noted that now that he has fixed his dentition it would longer affect his confidence.

According to him, the new look has increased his confidence level to 150 percent. He stated that he is now ready to take the world with a million-dollar smile.

In another post, Okoye shared videos of himself showing his teeth and joked about how he would be showing off his teeth. Okoye also joked about giving ladies he kissed in the past a refund.

