Just in: Tribunal nullifies election of Buhari's ex-minister's son; asks PDP candidate be sworn in

- The son of former minister of interior was removed by an election tribunal in Kano

- The court ordered that the PDP candidate in the election be sworn in

- Dambazau was house of representatives member representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency.

There is jubilation in the Peoples Democratic Party camp after an election petition tribunal in Kano sacked Shamsuddeen Dambazau of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

The Nation reports that the court sacked the APC candidate on Friday, August 30 from his position as member representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency.

The court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate to Surajo Kanawa of the PDP.

Dambazau who is the son of Abdulrahman Dambazau, the former minister of interior did not contest in the election as he came second in the APC primary election.

However, a Federal High Court in Kano disqualified Kawu Sumaila, in a pre-election suit.

Dambazau had sued INEC, APC and Sumaila challenging the nomination of the latter as the candidate of APC.

He said Sumaila contested for the Kano South senatorial seat and lost to Kabiru Gaya.

Meanwhile, the PDP called on the judiciary not to let Nigerians down in their hope for justice concerning the petition made by its candidate in the February 23, presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Urging Nigerians to uphold their faith in the nation's democracy, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that Atiku through his petitions at the presidential election tribunal has proven that his mandate was stolen, Vanguard reports.

In a statement Ologbondiyan expressed certainty that Nigerians are behind the PDP and Atiku in the hope that justice will prevail at the end of the day.

