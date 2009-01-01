Home | News | General | 30 internet fraudsters arrested as EFCC reportedly confirms presence of FBI agents

- Operatives of the FBI have reportedly landed in Nigeria to collaborate with the EFCC

- Both agencies reportedly engaged in an operation leading to the arrest of 30 fraudsters

- The EFCC said it is determined to rid the country off internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly confirmed the presence of operatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that this was confirmed by Tony Orilade, the spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency.

This was revealed following a joint operation by the two agencies that resulted in the arrest of 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri Imo state.

The FBI was assisted in the operation by operatives of the EFCC from its south east zonal office in Enugu state.

The operation reportedly took place on Friday, August 30 following the arrival of the agents the previous day.

The detectives swooped in on the suspects in the early hours of the morning and arrested the internet scammers.

Items recovered from them included laptops, exotic cars and phones.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Magu said the commission would collaborate with the FBI to investigate the 77 Nigerians indicted in a $46 million fraud case.

“We will investigate it and we will leave no stone unturned. We will go after those who collaborated with the ones in the US and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Magu was quoted to have said.

The American security agency on Thursday, August 22 said 14 of the suspects had been arrested while the remaining defendants were “believed to be abroad with most of them located in Nigeria.”

