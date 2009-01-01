Home | News | General | Kogi state governor's wife Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman (photos)

- Kogi state first lady Rashida Yahaya Bello gives a homeless old woman a home

- The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished two-bedroom flat complete with foodstuffs

- It was gathered that the Kogi first lady showed the act of kindness using her Rashida Bello Foundation

A homeless old woman identified as Sahilu Uhuanamo has received help from Rashida Yahaha Bello, the wife of Kogi state governor Yahaha Bello. The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished home.

In an act of kindness, the first lady of Kogi state surprised the homeless woman with a home of her own to live in.

Yahaha Bello's wife gave the old woman a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment complete with foodstuffs and new clothes.

According to Twitter user identified as @MBuhari Grandson, the governor's wife had shown the act of kindness using funds from her organisation known as Rashida Bello Foundation.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

[embedded content]

