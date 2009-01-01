Home | News | General | Kogi state governor's wife Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman (photos)
Kogi state governor's wife Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman (photos)



  • 8 hours 30 minutes ago
- Kogi state first lady Rashida Yahaya Bello gives a homeless old woman a home

- The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished two-bedroom flat complete with foodstuffs

- It was gathered that the Kogi first lady showed the act of kindness using her Rashida Bello Foundation

A homeless old woman identified as Sahilu Uhuanamo has received help from Rashida Yahaha Bello, the wife of Kogi state governor Yahaha Bello. The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished home.

In an act of kindness, the first lady of Kogi state surprised the homeless woman with a home of her own to live in.

Yahaha Bello's wife gave the old woman a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment complete with foodstuffs and new clothes.

Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman Source: @MBuhari Grandson
According to Twitter user identified as @MBuhari Grandson, the governor's wife had shown the act of kindness using funds from her organisation known as Rashida Bello Foundation.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

Bello also gave the woman food stuffs Source: @MBuhari Grandson
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young artist named Bright Dike Chukwudi recently got highly rewarded for painting a pretty portrait of the wife of Kogi state governor. The lady named Rashida Yahaya Bello stumbled on the artwork and gave the artist a sum of N1 million.

Should a 'homeless' man move into a house built by his wife? (Nigerian Street Interview) - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

