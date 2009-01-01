Kogi state governor's wife Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman (photos)
- 8 hours 30 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
- Kogi state first lady Rashida Yahaya Bello gives a homeless old woman a home
- The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished two-bedroom flat complete with foodstuffs
- It was gathered that the Kogi first lady showed the act of kindness using her Rashida Bello Foundation
A homeless old woman identified as Sahilu Uhuanamo has received help from Rashida Yahaha Bello, the wife of Kogi state governor Yahaha Bello. The governor's wife gave the woman a fully furnished home.
In an act of kindness, the first lady of Kogi state surprised the homeless woman with a home of her own to live in.
Yahaha Bello's wife gave the old woman a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment complete with foodstuffs and new clothes.
Rashida Yahaya Bello donates 2-bedroom flat to homeless woman
Source: @MBuhari Grandson
Source: Twitter
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
According to Twitter user identified as @MBuhari Grandson, the governor's wife had shown the act of kindness using funds from her organisation known as Rashida Bello Foundation.
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Bello also gave the woman food stuffs
Source: @MBuhari Grandson
Source: Twitter
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young artist named Bright Dike Chukwudi recently got highly rewarded for painting a pretty portrait of the wife of Kogi state governor. The lady named Rashida Yahaya Bello stumbled on the artwork and gave the artist a sum of N1 million.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Should a 'homeless' man move into a house built by his wife? (Nigerian Street Interview) - on Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles