How comedy saved me from police brutality – Comedian Brother Solomon

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Not every young man in teenage years or twenties, who owns a car has a palatable story to tell after a run in with the police, who considers most young men of that age bracket Internet fraudsters or Yahoo Yahoo boys but for video skits comedian Onoruvie Godswill Enweroghene popularly known as Brother Solomon it was a different kettle of fish altogether.

What could have turned out to be an unpleasant experience became a memory he would not only forget but one that would spur him to strive for greater heights in his chosen career.

“ I never knew the Police also enjoys my comedy not until a team of F-SARS stopped me while I was driving and asked for my papers which I presented. My papers where faultless and they still asked me to follow them to their office.

When their boss saw me and he was like ” are you not Bro Solomon the comedian, the one that runs with one shoulder bent? And I said yes “. So he asked them why they arrested me and the squad leader couldn’t say anything. He ordered for my immediate release. You can imagine if I weren’t a comedian, they would have laid a false allegation on me just to extort money from me,” he revealed in a chat with Potpourri

Speaking further he said he never knew he was that popular and admitted the experience pushed him to want to be better on his craft.

Brother Solomon is the CEO of Laughpills Comedy. He was born October 30,1992. He’s from Isoko North local government area of Delta State.

Vanguard

