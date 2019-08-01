Home | News | General | Treat Sowore like one of your sons – I Go Dye begs Buhari

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular comedian, Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye has reached out to President Mohammadu Buhari to temper justice with mercy and release human rights activist, former presidential candidate of African Action Congress and Sahara Reporters owner, Omoyele Sowore who has been in detention since August 3, 2019 over allegation of treason after calling for a protest tagged ‘RevulutionNow’.

Francis Agoda AKA I Go Dye

In a post on his Instagram page and made available to Potpourri the humour merchant chronicled the military antecedents of the President, prevailing on him that the situation in the country is dire, that the objectivity of Sowore’s actions need to be considered.

He writes: “We all cry everyday for freedom from poverty, insecurity,unemployment, poor health conditions, ethnic and religious intolerance, freedom from police harassment of our youths on a daily basis just to mention a few.

“We cannot totally agree that all is well,when more than 10% percent of our population have left the country in search of greener pastures, while some of our youths are being killed everyday outside our border. What then is the hope of those left in the country? Our legislators have not added their voice of reason towards finding a way to bring about efficient and productive governance. I want to remind you that Nigeria belongs to all of us, the objectivity of Sowore actions need to be considered.

Please kindly treat Sowore like one of your sons, whose ultimate goals is to have a better society. I am human and I feel the pains of millions of Nigerians who sleep every day without a meal, blinded by an hopeless situation. Please sir. on behalf of the voiceless listen to the voice of reason and make Nigeria better than you met it.”

It is not the first time the comedian will be writing an open letter to the President, he has done so on many occasions and well as to other political leaders in the country.

Vanguard

