StarTimes’ dating reality show ‘Hello Mr Right’ commences auditions September 7,8



By Ayo Onikoyi

StarTimes have announced that Africa’s number 1 dating reality show ‘Hello Mr. Right’ will commence in Nigeria with auditions on September 7 and 8.

The auditions scheduled to hold on Saturday and Sunday at NTA 10, Tejuosho in Lagos is open to male and female participants who are single and above 18 years.

The TV show, currently enjoying massive viewership in other African countries including Kenya and Zambia will be aired from October 2019 exclusively on StarTimes, with a cash prize of N300,000 available for the successfully matched couple.

Speaking on the initiative, The Public Relations Manager of StarTimes, Kunmi Balogun noted that “The show follows the general format of the well-known dating show which originated from China called “If You Are the One”. During the show, a male guest introduces himself and tries to impress a group of female participants. The women can opt-out of the selection process if they don’t like the guy, and he picks the woman he wants to date from the ones who are left after a series of questioning.”

“Hello Mr. Right’’ is for anyone who is single and searching – it’s a fun way to meet interesting people and maybe find that special one. We are now calling on interested, potential contestants to come for the auditions for a chance to find love.’’ He said.

