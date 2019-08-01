Home | News | General | Yvonne Jegede begs old toasters to come back

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede who recently got divorced is now begging her old toasters to come back as she is now out of relationship.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jegede wrote a special announcement to her old toasters formally announcing that her marriage is over. She ended the post with “a ti lo a ti de” a Yoruba phrase meaning “we have gone, we are now back”

“Special announcement, if you have toasted me before and I told you I was in a relationship, please come back. Ati lo Ati de,” she wrote.

Yvonne Jegede who got married to Olakunle Fawole in 2017 confirmed her marriage was over in March. The actress welcomed her child, Xavier with Olakunle in November 2018.

Kcee, MC Galaxy perform as “33” Export unveils limited edition 40th anniversary label in Calabar

Popular Afropop singer, Kcee performed major hits live at “33” Export’s ‘City of Friends’ in Calabar last weekend. Nigeria’s foremost beer brand, “33” Export Lager has unveiled its commemorative Limited edition label to mark its 40th anniversary at ‘City of Friends’ Calabar.

EXPOSED: Davido is most viewed Nigerian artist on YouTube(Opens in a new browser tab)

The event starred some A-list artists, such as Kcee and MC Galaxy, both of whom are fan favorites in Calabar. Since 1979, “33” Export has been at the forefront of helping consumers to strengthen and build relationships. It was indeed a great celebration as loyal consumers relished the experience at the bespoke city known as the “City of friends”.

The ‘City of Friends’ provides consumers with a grand opportunity to come together, connect with friends and celebrate one another in an atmosphere of games, live comedy and live music. “

Thousands of consumers thronged into the venue that was dotted with ice-cold “33” Export stands to share the momentous experience as well as be the first set of consumers to witness the new label that authenticates the unrivaled quality of the great brand.

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...