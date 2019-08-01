Home | News | General | BBNaija Season 4: How Tacha, Mercy court summary eviction
BBNaija Season 4: How Tacha, Mercy court summary eviction



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 19 minutes ago
By Ayo Onikoyi

Given social media dictates, Tacha and Mercy are by far the most popular housemates in the Big Brother Season 4 but if care is not taken the duo may soon see themselves out of the house sooner than they knew it.alt

alt

Yes, when it comes to voting they have a huge chance to go all the way but their excesses in the house and constant brush-off with Biggie may have the eviction hammer dangling their way – summarily and there won’t be a damn thing their teeming fans and followers could do about it!

For acts of inciting violence and attempting to disrespect the authority of the House, Mercy and Tacha have received ‘Strikes’

Barely two weeks after getting addressed on the many infringements in the House as well as receiving ‘Strikes’ and warnings as a result of their inability to follow Biggie’s House rules, the Housemates got issued ‘Strikes’ again last week.

Three weeks ago, Mercy was issued a warning for damaging Big Brother’s property and as a result got the long talk on why being Biggie’s guests involves being of their best behaviours. It may seem as if she forgot that breaking the rules will lead to punishments which may be ‘Strikes’ or straight disqualification from the Big Brother House.

For going against the rule book which clearly states that provocation and violence are not permitted in the House, Mercy was given her first ‘Strike’. Later on she got another ‘Strike’ for trying to physically assault Ike. Two more ‘Strikes’ and she will automatically be disqualified from the Big Brother House.

Tacha on her own part got her first ‘Strike’ when she did not respond immediately to Biggie’s call. This is deemed an act of disrespect. So, as a consequence of her disregard and insolence towards authority of Big Brother she got her first and second ‘Strikes’. Big Brother found her guilty of disrespect as well as undermining the world of Big Brother. She’s one more ‘Strike’ away from being nailed and sent away from the House.

While the two housemates may be walking ab thin line between eviction and staying in the House to achieve their dream of winning the ultimate prize, only 6 of the remaining Housemates will be holding their breathes as they face actual eviction at the Live Show tonight. Tacha, Sir Dee, Venita, Frodd, Esther and Cindy are those awaiting if their lucky would hold tonight.

Vanguard

